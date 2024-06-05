New Scream Ghostface Funko Pops Include a Jumbo and a Glow Exclusive

Fans of the Scream horror franchise have a 7th installment to look forward to, but in the short term there are new Funko Pops to collect. Three new versions of Ghostface have been released, and the lineup includes a standard Pop, a 10-inch Pop, and a glow-in-the-dark Amazon exclusive. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below.

Neve Campbell Returns In Scream 7

While Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega won't appear in the upcoming sequel, it was confirmed back in March that Neve Campbell would be returning a Sidney Prescott after a pay dispute left her on the sidelines for Scream VI.

Neve Campbell officially announced her return for Scream 7 in an Instagram post. "Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell wrote. "It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I've been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson"