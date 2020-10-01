New The Haunting of Bly Manor Posters Reveal Episode Titles

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix next weekend and the anticipation for the series is very strong. We recently learned that the upcoming season will be slightly shorter than The Haunting of Hill House, having nine episodes instead of ten. Thanks to a recent tweet thread from the show's Twitter account, we now know the names of all nine episodes. The account shared spooky posters for each episode, which are titled "The Great Good Place," "The Pupil," "The Two Faces Part 1," "The Way It Came," "The Altar of the Dead," "The Jolly Corner," "The Two Faces Part 2," and "The Beast in the Jungle." The second-to-last title was left blank in a hangman-style puzzle. Ominous! Before checking out the new posters, you can read a description for the series below:

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."