New The Winchesters Trailer Teases a Supernatural Connection

After becoming a mainstay on The CW for over a decade, the world of Supernatural is headed back to television next month with The Winchesters. The prequel series dives into the origin story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Supernatural's beloved monster-hunting brothers. A new trailer released for The Winchesters leans into that connection in a fun way, while also showcasing a look at the return of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who will be narrating the series. Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John and Mary met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

Ackles, who also executive produces the series, recently spoke to TVLine about what fans can expect, especially after John and Mary's story was first explored in a Season 4 episode of Supernatural. As Ackles put it, the series will allow for connections to established Supernatural lore in "much crazier ways."

"To be honest, I was like, 'I don't know if we can do this,'" Ackles revealed, "and then it took [writer] Robbie [Thompson] and me sitting down going like, 'Well, we know we have to do this, and we know we have to do that, but if we just connect those dots with a straight line, that's not entertaining. That's boring. That's a simple story. If we connect those dots in a much crazier, wild Supernatural way, then we've got a show.' So that's what we've been doing."

According to Ackles, the canon that has already been established with John and Mary — particularly their lineage as members of the Men of Letters and a family of monster hunters — will be navigated to a unique capacity in The Winchesters.

"That's kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on," Ackles added. "But we'll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn't expect. And that's what we're really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It's not the washed version. It's not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened."

"But we do play into the moments that were discussed and that were talked about," Ackles continues, "just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, 'Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn't know that's why it happened or that's how it happened.'"

The Winchesters will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.