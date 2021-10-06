Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art poster for the upcoming Paramount+ original movie . The film is the next installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise, arriving on the streaming service in time for Halloween. The film will start streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, October 29th. William Eubank directed Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin from a script written by Christopher Landon. The film stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown, with Jason Blum and Oren Peli producing and Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey executive-producing.

In Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paramount+ will also release the feature-length documentary on Friday, October 29th. The documentary will offer fans a deep dive into making the Paranormal Activity series of films via interviews, never-before-seen footage, and more.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is the latest in Paramount+’s growing collection of original movies. Other include Queenpins, from STXfilms and starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste; The J Team, from Nickelodeon and starring JoJo Siwa; Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor; the upcoming Jerry and Marge Go Large, from MRC Films’ Landline Pictures and starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening; as well as titles produced by Paramount Players, including a prequel to Pet Sematary and the original supernatural story The In Between, featuring Joey King.

Select upcoming films from Paramount Pictures also will have their streaming debut on Paramount+, including the family feature , which will be available to stream on Wednesday, November 10th, the same day it opens in theaters. The Paramount Pictures films A Quiet Place Part II and Paw Patrol: The Movie are currently streaming on Paramount+.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The film will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the Nordics and Australia.

What do you think of the Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin trailer? Let us know in the comments. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will debut on Paramount+ on October 29th.