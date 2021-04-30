Peacock Orders Supernatural Drama Girl in the Woods, Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter to Direct

✖

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has announced a series order for Girl in the Woods, a new supernatural drama from Crypt TV based on their short films. Set in the Pacific Northwest, Girl in the Woods a young girl's escape from the mysterious, cult-like colony where she lives, who guard the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. Krysten Ritter of Marvel's Jessica Jones has been tapped to direct four of the eight episodes, including the pilot. Jacob Chase, fresh off his directorial debut with the horror film Come Play, will direct the remaining four. Casey Modderno ("The Birch") will serve as head writer.

"Girl in the Woods is Crypt's most ambitious adaption of our IP to date. We are thrilled to have such special talents in Krysten Ritter, Casey Modderno and Jacob Chase bringing this series to life with grounded characters taking on meaningful themes and plenty of scares," said executive producer Jack Davis. "Crypt prides itself on telling norm breaking, innovative genre stories, and our audience is going to love watching this show on Peacock, who has been a spectacular partner."

"As a huge fan of horror and all things coming of age, this is one of the most exciting pilot scripts I've gotten my hands on. I fell in love with the characters, the writing, the setting, and the themes the second I read it," Ritter added. "I also loved Crypt's original short 'The Door in the Woods' and the universe they are building. I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to helm this badass female-driven monster hunting series with Jane Casey Modderno, Crypt and Peacock."

The Girl in the Woods series is based on Crypt's 2018 short film "The Door in the Woods," which was written and directed by Joey Greene, and the 2020 sequel "The Girl in the Woods," written by David Calbert, Van Nguyen and directed by Roxine Helberg. You can watch both below.

Though best known for starring in the Marvel/Netflix series, Ritter previously directed an episode of the show as well.

Girl in the Woods is produced by Crypt TV with Jack Davis and Darren Brandl set to serve as executive producers. Casey Modderno serves as head writer and co-executive producer. Krysten Ritter will direct and co-executive produce. Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson will also co-executive produce. Jacob Chase will direct and produce. Joey Greene and Cameron Fuller will co-produce.