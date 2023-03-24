Pluto TV Celebrating Halfway to Halloween With April Ghouls Programming

Every October 31st, kids go door to door saying, "Trick or treat," but in April, Pluto TV is making good on both of those demands. Rather than delivering audiences an April Fool's prank, Pluto TV is delivering audiences an "April Ghouls" celebration, treating viewers to a wide selection of horror-themed programming all month long. Pluto TV won't just be adding even more acclaimed titles to its library of On Demand horror content, but it will also be delivering various marathons of themed programming on its live broadcasts, making Pluto TV a go-to destination for fans who can't wait for October to arrive. April Ghouls kicks off on Pluto TV on April 1st.

Per press release, some highlights of April programming is as follows:

Start April with a scream! On April 1st, Scream 1-3 will be playing on Pluto TV Horror beginning at 8 p.m. ET and continue marathons throughout the month on April 25th and April 29th



Before the entire Saw collection leaves Pluto TV at the end of the month, check out Saw Sunday on April 2nd on Pluto TV Horror. Saw 1-7 will begin playing at 12 p.m. ET

Found Footage Marathon taking place on Saturday, April 15th on Pluto TV Horror, starting at 8 p.m. ET, featuring Cloverfield.

There's a full moon on Thursday, April 6th, meaning the werewolves will start to howl. Pluto TV will be streaming An American Werewolf in London on Pluto TV Horror at 8 p.m. ET

There's no Friday the 13th this month, but there is Thursday the 13th. Check out Friday the 13th Part II at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Horror!

Nicolas Cage's new vampire drama, Renfield, opens in theaters on Friday, April 14, so prep by watching his OG vampire film, Vampire's Kiss, at 8 p.m. ET on the same day on Pluto TV Cult Films.

Throwback to your favorite spooky sleepover movies with Pluto TV's Saturday movie nights on Dark Shadows, taking place every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Titles will include Dark Shadows: The Vampire's Curse, Frankenstein, Dracula, Master of Dark Shadows, and Dark Shadows and Beyond.

Marathons and showings for favorite television series Charmed, The Twilight Zone, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Unsolved Mysteries, UFO Hunters, Young Dracula, and many more

New Titles in April

The Hole in the Ground

A Haunted House

An American Werewolf in London

The Collection

The Dark Half

The Devil Inside

Hostel and Hostel: Part II

Martyrs (2008)

The Monster Squad

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sorority Row

The Raven

The Relic

The Ruins

Rob Zombie's Halloween and Rob Zombie's Halloween II

The Uninvited

Wolves

Highlights and Fan Favorites in April

NOS4A2

When A Stranger Calls

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Evil Dead (2013)

The Ring

Stigmata

Friday the 13th Part II

Urban Legend

Cloverfield

My Bloody Valentine

Hellraiser

Titles Leaving at the End of April

Saw, Saw 2, Saw 3D, Saw 3, Saw 4, Saw 5, and Saw 6

Kill Me Now

The Loved Ones

Oculus

You can tune in to Pluto TV Horror to celebrate April Ghouls.

