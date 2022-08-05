Prey Star Amber Midthunder "Proud & Excited" for New Predator Movie

Disney+ Day didn't just bring news of brand new Marvel movies but also the first official details about the next entry in the Predator franchise, a prequel titled Prey. Set in the 1700s and focusing on a young Native American warrior that must face the trophy-hunting alien beast, the new film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg but also stars Native American actress Amber Midthunder (Roswell, New Mexico, Longmire). The first photo of Midthunder in the film teased her battle with the Predator in the upcoming movie and in a new social media post she's opened up about how proud she is of the film and its representation of Native Americans on the big screen.

"I'm beyond words feeling proud, humbled, and excited to finally be able to share this news and have been given this opportunity," Midthunder wrote on Instagram. "It is time we see ourselves represented fully in mainstream entertainment. As strong and human, by our own people. I can't wait for you all to see what we made this summer. Ʉra ako & pilamaye." Her post came with the teaser image of her from the film as well as the official title card that was revealed by 20th Century Studios.

Prey, the fifth mainline feature film in the series (not including the two Alien vs. Predator crossover movies), will be released on the streaming service Hulu in 2022, seemingly without a theatrical release from the studio. A brief official description reads: "An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, Prey is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago."

It was previously reported that the character Midthunder will play in the film is named Naru, described as "a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator."

Franchise producer John Davis previously opened up to Collider about the development of the movie, revealing that work on it began while they were still shooting the 2018 feature film The Predator. He added, "It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force."

