Horror

A Quiet Place: Day One Review & The Acolyte’s Master Revealed!

This podcast episode looks at ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and the game-changing Acolyte Episode 5 – PLUS HotD, The Boys, and Batman Caped Crusader!

By

a-quiet-place-day-one-review-acolyte-episode-5-recap-batman-caped-crusader-trailer.jpg

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews the A Quiet Place prequel Day One, and discuss The Acolyte’s big reveal of “The Stranger,” The Bear Season 3 and Suicide Squad Anime debuts, and some bloody new episodes of The Boys Season 4 and House of the Dragon Season 2

PLUS: Geek news rundown includes the Batman: Caped Crusader trailer, Warner Bros. changing things up with HBO and Max, the Suicide Squad Isekai anime and what Marvel Studios needs to do in Hall H at SDCC to renew faith in the MCU! 

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Quiet Place: Day One Review

Here’s what ComicBook Nation Host Kofi Outlaw had to say in his 2.5 (out of 5) star review of A Quiet Place: Day One

Even by the end, given the story premise and where we know the connective threads (like Djimon Hounsou’s Henri) lead, there’s little to feel good about or celebrate. It’s a bad sign when concern for the animal protagonist is the driving force of a horror movie. 

A Quiet Place: Day One would’ve been a compelling indie horror film about a doomed woman facing an apocalyptic situation, but after the heights the franchise has reached and all the promises that came with the prequel, the end result is a fine film that is comparatively the worst entry in an otherwise excellent horror franchise. 

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

  1. SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
a-quiet-place-day-one-review-acolyte-episode-5-recap-batman-caped-crusader-trailer.jpg

After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:

@ComicBookNation
@MattAguilarCB
@KofiOutlaw
@DamonTweet

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts