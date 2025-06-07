Ready or Not: Here I Come Wraps Filming (And Reveals Release Date)

While Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett made their feature length directorial debut with 2014’s Devil’s Due, it was really 2019’s Ready or Not that announced them as two of modern horror cinema’s most ingenious masterminds. It’s the film that got them in the directors’ seats for Scream (2022), which they knocked out of the park. Equally important is the fact that it further cemented Samara Weaving as one of the best scream queens in the business after her scene-stealing title role in The Babysitter. Since the release of their 2019 people hunting, board game playing masterpiece, Radio Silence has helmed the aforementioned Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail, all of which are top-tier scarers.

What’s next for them? None other than Ready or Not 2: Here I Come which, of course, reteams them with the original film’s (and Scream VI‘s) Samara Weaving as well as Abigail‘s Kathryn Newton and Kevin Durand.

When Is Ready or Not 2 Hitting Theaters?

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come was announced at an October 2024 screening of the original film, and fans rejoice because now here we are at the point where the cameras have stopped rolling. The film is well on its way to being released come April 10, 2026.

The Ready or Not Instagram account confirmed that filming has wrapped with a pair of posts, both of which feature Weaving and Newton. Interestingly enough, Weaving’s Grace Maccaullay is seen wearing the formerly white wedding dress that was drenched in blood by the first film’s end. It has already been revealed that Here I Come picks up right after the conclusion of the first film’s narrative, and now these images confirm it.

It’s nice to get a hint about the film because, outside of what is seen in these posts (which have been shared below), not much is known about the film outside the cast. Speaking of which, like Newton and Durand, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Scream 2), Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets), Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt), Néstor Carbonell (The Dark Knight), and legendary horror auteur David Cronenberg (The Fly) are all joining the Ready or Not family with the sequel.

Back in late April Radio Silence stated they were “thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara…and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family.” President of Searchlight Pictures, Matthew Greenfield, added that he and the studio are “beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. We get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices, and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

After five plus years between the original film’s release and the sequel’s announcement, it seems fair to say that very few out there saw Here I Come coming. But now it’s not far around the corner, and it seems everyone worked well together, so there’s plenty of reason to suspect it will be just as special as the original film.

While you wait for the sequel, check out the Instagram posts below.