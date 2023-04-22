Scream 3 Trends As Fans Celebrate Franchise's Most Divisive Movie

Scream is one of the most popular horror franchises in all of the land, with sizable box offices continuing to sustain the property nearly 30 years after it first debuted. Amongst the six films that have been released in the franchise, there's none that splits audiences more than Scream 3, the hyper-meta threequel that offers one shocking twist after the next, especially when it comes to franchise lead Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Now 23 years after the movie first hit theaters, the sequel is trending as fans come to its support.

In fact, the fans aren't the only ones going to bat for the movie. Earlier this month, Scream 3 star Parker Posey said she'd love to return to the franchise in some shape, way, or form.

"Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, 'Well, there's some people here that want to say hi.' And it was the Scream team," Posey told us earlier this month. "And I actually pitched, 'Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to ...' I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can't believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I'm so glad you enjoyed it."

