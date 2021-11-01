Scream Star Courteney Cox Shares Epic Ghostface Dance Party to Celebrate Halloween

Scream franchise star is always open to having a little fun with the character of Gale Weathers. The Cougar Town actor has taken time out to poke fun at her character’s infamous bangs from Scream 3, and last night she celebrated Halloween with a little Ghostface dance party on Instagram. In the short video, Cox reminds fans that Ghostface is “always someone you know,” and shows off a group of Ghostfaces, all dancing in unison, challenging her followers to guess which of them is her. That wasn’t the entirety of the Scream fun, though, as she also shared a photo of a number of her party guests, who unexpectedly showed up dressed like the characters from Scream (yes, including one who had those bangs).

Cox is one of a number of original cast members set to reprise her role in the new movie. The fifth installment in the franchise, it’s simply called Scream, and while many of the actors said they couldn’t imagine returning to that world after the death of series creator Wes Craven, it seems likely the new Scream is set to act as a launchpad for a new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Cox’s video below.

“This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though,” Cox said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely…it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

Cox will reprise her role of Gale Weathers for the new Scream movie, starring alongside other returning cast members Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film which also includes Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison. Ready Or Not co-directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, professionally known as Radio Silence, are set to direct.

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.