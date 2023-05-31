Scream 6: Ghostface Reveals Creepy Sleep Story for Calm

The Calm app is meant to help users find peace and become mentally centered at times when they're overwhelmed, which includes offering stories that aim to ease the transition into sleep, but a promotion for Scream VI featuring Ghostface might have an entirely different effect. Much like how the Scream franchise regularly offers audiences the "rules" for surviving a horror film, this Sleep Story sees Ghostface offering the rules to help them fall asleep, which are just as creepy as you would expect from the iconic slasher. You can listen to Ghostface's Sleep Story below and watch Scream VI on Digital HD now or stream it on Paramount+. Scream VI hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 11th.

The Sleepy Story is described, "Calm, the leading mental health brand, doesn't let just anyone narrate one of their wildly popular Sleep Stories. But that didn't stop Ghostface from making one of his infamous calls to the Calm team and sharing his 'rules' for sleeping like the dead. Somehow, Ghostface didn't make the cut, but you can listen to the demo here and prepare for your longest sleep ever..."

Scream VI is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

In the years since the first Scream landed in theaters back in 1996, there have only been a handful of consistencies, with the most recognizable component being Roger L. Jackson offering up the signature voice of Ghostface. Even though there have been six films over the course of nearly 30 years, the franchise has never quite explained how easy it is for any new murderer to have access to the iconic voice in order to intimidate and deceive potential victims.

Last year's Scream marked the first entry into the series in over a decade and also marked the first entry that wasn't helmed by the late Wes Craven, with the success of the movie resulting in a sequel being confirmed merely weeks after it landed in theaters. While Scream VI hit theaters back in March, there have been no confirmed plans for a seventh installment, and directors of these last two installments Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are currently working on a Universal Monster movie.

Whatever the future might hold for the franchise, we likely won't be seeing a seventh entry move forward as quickly as Scream VI was developed, but however long it might take, we can surely count on hearing Jackson's chilling voice in a future installment.

