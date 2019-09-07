Update on 3 From Hell Star Sid Haig Asks Fans to “Please Pray”

An update has been posted to the Instagram account description of actor Sid Haig, star of films like The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell, indicating that “update coming soon. That is all for now. Please pray. Thank you all.”

On Friday, Haig’s wife Suzie added fans to his Instagram account description noting that he had been involved in some sort of accident and that he had been moved into the ICU. That first message was signed by Suzie, though the current update does not have an indication of who placed the message.

Currently, details about Haig’s condition or the accident initially described are few, though soon after the news of Haig’s hospitalization broke on Friday fans took to social media to offer their prayers and support for the actor during this difficult time.

News of Haig’s accident and resulting hospitalization comes just a few weeks before his much-anticipated appearance in Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell. In the film, Haig will reprise the role of Captain Spaulding, a role he debuted on Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses and then played again in its 2005 sequel, The Devil’s Rejects. Other recent projects Haig is involved with include Hanukkah, Abruptio, Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors, and Junction Murders, though of those Junction Murders and Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors are listed on IMDb as being in pre-production and Abruptio is currently filming. At this time it is unknown if Haig’s accident was related to anything involving the film.

In addition to his work in horror, Haig has extensive credits in television, including some pretty iconic series over the decades, including Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard and many more.

Keep checking back with ComicBook.com for further updates on Haig’s condition as they develop. Our thoughts are with Haig, Suzie, and the rest of their family at this difficult time and we hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

3 From Hell will be released on September 16th.