Slotherhouse Trailer Reveals First Look at Killer Sloth Horror Movie

Move aside Cocaine Bear, there's a new killer beast in town. Wednesday, the first full-length trailer for Slotherhouse saw release, introducing movie-goers to a murderous sloth that slaughters the residents of a sorority house. Packed to the brim with camp, the teaser shows fans just how meta of a movie the feature will be.

"Slotherhouse tells the story of college senior Emily Young, who aims to be voted president of her sorority. When she adopts an adorable sloth, she realizes the animal can serve as the house's new mascot and help her win votes, dubbing the animal Alpha," an official synopsis for the film reads. "The new pet is a beloved addition to the sorority house until a series of deaths point toward the sloth as the prime murder suspect. The film becomes a survival story of sisters versus sloth as the girls wonder if they can make it out of Sigma Lambda Theta alive (sloths, of course, are not known for being fleet of foot)."

While Cocaine Bear and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey were both rated R for their hyper-violent takes on murderous animals, the teaser suggests Slotherhouse will receive a more tame PG-13 rating. Because of the notoriety surrounding the latter, a cinematic universe of sorts is already in the works that will turn public domain children's characters into axe murderers and the like.

"The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they're all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," Blood and Honey helmer Rhys Frake-Waterfield said in chat with THR earlier this year. "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh."

Slotherhouse was written by Bradley Fowler and the story comes from the minds of Fowler and Cady Lanigan. The film stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, Grace Patterson, Milica Vrzić, Annamaria Serda, Rudi Rok, Tiff Stevenson and Stefan Kapičić.

Slotherhouse is produced by Cady Lanigan, Bradley Fowler, Mark David, Dan Lanigan, Patrick D. Gillespie, Jason Sada, David Albert Pierce, Michael J. Weiss, Milan Todorović, Ryan Gibson, Joe Price, Matthew Goodhue, Jason C. Henry, and Victoria Matlock Fowler.

Slotherhouse will be released on August 30 in North America and internationally.