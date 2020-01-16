Stranger Things: David Harbour Channels Hopper in Hilarious Photo with Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things is officially returning for a fourth season, and fans of the Netflix series are eager to see the gang from Hawkins back together again. It was recently revealed that the upcoming season will begin filming early this year, which will hopefully mean the show’s fourth installment will drop within the next year or so. While we don’t have new any episodes to enjoy just yet, the show’s cast is still gifting us with some adorable content on social media. Earlier this week, David Harbour channeled Chief Jim Hopper in a hilarious photo featuring his onscreen adopted daughter, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and her pesky (in Hop’s opinion, anyway) onscreen boyfriend, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler).

View this post on Instagram Mean. Just mean. A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Jan 12, 2020 at 3:17pm PST

“Mean. Just mean,” Harbour wrote.

Wolfhard replied with a facepalm emoji and Brown wrote the following:

“Dad!!! Stop… so embarrassing.”

“When its yoUr gRAndMa,” the Stranger Things account replied.

“Wow what an incredible photo of Millie and David and no one else,” the Netflix account joked.

The big question of season four will be whether or not Hop survived the end of the third season. He’s presumed dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Recently, Harbour spoke to TheWrap and claimed he doesn’t know his character’s fate.

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

While we doubt the series would bring the character back so quickly after his apparent demise, Harbour implies he hasn’t heard anything about even a small appearance in the upcoming season.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

He added, “I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Four of Stranger Things.