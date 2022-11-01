Stranger Things Day 2022 Events Announced by Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the fifth annual Stranger Things Day celebration. The festivities will take place on November 6th, the date that Will Byers first became trapped in the Upside Down. Netflix is coordinating in-person and online opportunities for fans to commemorate the date. These include watch parties, theatrical screenings, merchandise, giveaways, and more. These events will likely only whet eager fans' appetites for the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix's 1980s-set supernatural sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers. The fourth season of Stranger Things debuted earlier this year, captivating fans with its tragic turns and killer '80s soundtrack.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 will screen in theaters for the first time ever on November 6th. Each screening will be accompanied by giveaways, trivia, and more. Screenings are taking place in os Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto. More information and tickets are available on the event's website.

For those more comfortable in their living room, November 6th will also bring immersive Stranger Things watch parties in the online video game Roblox. Fans can join the game to watch the very first episode of Stranger Things with surprise guests.

The Official Stranger Things Store will be stocked with new merchandise for the occasion. There will be pop-up stores in Dallas, Miami, and Paris. The Stranger Things Experience will be making its way to Atlanta and London. Other ways to celebrate suggested by Netflix include cosplaying, creating fan art, eating pineapple pizza, hosting your own binge-watch-a-thon, learning the Metallica song "Master of Puppets" on electric guitar, starting your own Hellfire Club, and finally, listening to Kate Bush's "Running Up that HIll" "for the 1 millionth time."

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 saw Vecna defeated, but only after he achieved his goal. Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the villain, expects Vecna will be back with a vengeance in the show's final season.

"He's pissed, he's properly vexed," Bower told NME his character's motivation in the show's final season. "I don't think he's slunk off licking his wounds in misery. He's rebuilding, and he's out for blood. It's like, you've really f-cking pushed the buttons now, that classic Jason Voorhees thing -- you've made a big mistake."

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix. The final season is expected to begin filming in 2023.