Stranger Things Star Weighs in on Whether Their Character Will Die in Season 5

Netflix's Stranger Things is set to conclude with the upcoming Season 5, and with many of the main characters having survived the journey since the debut season, audiences wonder who might not make it to the series finale. Finn Wolfhard recently addressed the idea of whether his Mike Wheeler would die in the new episodes, expressing that he doesn't see the character dying in the new season, but if it means he goes out in a heroic blaze of glory, he'd be more okay with the idea, even if he still doesn't think it will happen. Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to start shooting this year for a potential premiere in 2024.

When answering questions from fans for GQ, Wolfhard replied to a question about whether Mike will die, to which the actor replied, "I hope not. Or, you know what? I don't know. Depends when. If it's, like, one of those things where it's like in the first episode cold open, no. Last episode, Mike saves everyone's life and it's like, 'Oh, yeah, Mike!' You know, everyone is cheering and shouting, 'Yes!' you know, I'd do that, maybe. No, I don't think he will."

Fans have mixed feelings on the upcoming final season, as we're looking forward to seeing the ways in which the narrative will conclude, but we're not looking forward to saying goodbye to these characters. Wolfhard, however, recently expressed how he feels similarly in that he's excited to film but not entirely excited to say goodbye, while also admitting the series shouldn't continue into a Season 6.

"Not ready but I'm just really excited to start working on it because after I finished watching season four," Wolfhard detailed to Uproxx about preparing for the final season. "I just was like, 'Damn, let's just go back and film now.' I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of I want to be done with it. It's just like I want to know what happens. I'm definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it's the next kind of chapter of everyone's life that needs to happen."

He continued, "Also, to me, if Stranger Things went on any longer than five [seasons], I would say it would be ridiculous. I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn't even know if we'd do two. So, we're happy that people still are around and want to watch it. But yeah, I'm excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I'd like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of Season 1, and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that's pretty satisfying for fans."

