Stranger Things: Watch Netflix Star Black Out While Answering Questions About Series

The wait for Stranger Things' fourth season is almost over! The new episodes drop on Netflix on Friday and will see the return of everyone's favorite group of kids from Hawkins, Indiana. Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on the series, recently let Netflix interview him while riding a roller coaster, and the results were pretty hilarious. Not only was the young actor struggling to come up with answers, but he even blacked out at one point.

"Still can't believe @calebmclaughlin agreed to let us interview him while he was on a rollercoaster!" Netflix tweeted. You can check out the thrilling interview below:

"I'm excited for people to see the season," McLaughlin shared with Complex last year. "We've been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID. I'm really excited for everyone to see the season. It's definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Storylines are insane. It's going to be really exciting to see what people think about this. While I'm talking about this, I'm thinking about what we've been filming and I'm just like, 'Wow. No one knows what is to come. It's insane.'"

In the series, Lucas is in a relationship with Max (Sadie Sink), and the Duffer Brothers have promised a bigger role for her in Season 4.

"So much of the season is about Max," Matt Duffer told IGN. "We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn't easily open up to people. So a lot of what she's dealing with, she's struggling with internally, she's shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult."

"So many bad things that have happened in this town that people are starting to question what's going on here," Ross Duffer added. "The government has attempted to sort of push things under the rug, but that mall fire and all of that, was too big, really, for anyone to ignore. So there's this growing sense of, there is something wrong with this town and some people even saying that it's cursed."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres May 27th and Volume 2 premieres July 1st on Netflix.