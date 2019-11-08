Supernatural Series Finale Date Set

Along with the rest of its Spring 2020 scheduling information, The CW has released the official finale date for the final season of Supernatural, the long-running supernatural drama that is literally older than the network it’s airing on. In the final season of the series, the Winchester Brothers face off against…well…God. It seems that after years of battling the worst things the underworld can throw at them, it turns out all of it was just being done for God’s entertainment, because they’re his “favorite show.” That doesn’t sit well with the boys, who now feel like everything they have ever done was maybe a little bit less of an act of free will than they previously assumed.

All of this is happening against a backdrop of God raising the dead from their graves to punish the Winchesters for being obstinate, and Jack trapped in the Empty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

The season (and series) finale will air on Monday, May 18. The series has been airing on Thursdays but will move to the earlier part of the week in March, following the season finale of Black Lightning, the DC Comics adaptation which currently airs Mondays at 8.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.