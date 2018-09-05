Dakota Johnson Dances With Demons in New ‘Suspiria’ Clip

An all-new clip of the upcoming Suspiria has debuted, featuring Susie (Dakota Johnson) embracing the spirit of an improvisational dance, only for viewers to witness she might be guided by an outside force. Check out the clip above and see the film when it lands in select theaters October 26th and nationwide on November 2nd.

In the film, a darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film also stars Chloe Grace-Moretz, Mia Goth, Sylvie Testud, Renée Soutendijk, Angela Winkler, and Małgosia Bela.

Dario Argento’s original film was the first part of his Three Mothers Trilogy, which was followed by Inferno and The Mother of Tears. The remake’s director, Luca Guadagnino, recently confirmed that the film has a post-credits scene, which could be hinting at his plans to make more films in Argento’s impressive catalog.

“The character is looking forward towards something. I think it would be interesting to know what that is…” Guadagnino teased to Deadline about the post-credits scene.

The new film has a running time of more than two-and-a-half hours, but the filmmaker teased that he couldn’t fit all of his ideas into this remake.

“Well, haha, that’s a good one. I don’t know, it depends,” the filmmaker shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he had plans for those films. “There are many things that we left out. And if everybody would be happy to join back in the movie, I don’t know. Let’s see how it goes. Let’s start from this, and then we’ll see.”

“At the beginning we were going to title the movie Suspiria: Part One but we didn’t want to give the impression of something that couldn’t stand alone,” the filmmaker noted. “Truthfully, I’d be interested to explore the origin of Madame Blanc and Helena Marcus and also the future of Suzy Bannion in the world. So maybe. We’ll have to see how the movie goes.”

The new Suspiria opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 26th before opening nationwide on November 2nd.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T YouTube, Amazon Studios]