The Addams Family 2 Director Addresses Possibility of This Cast Coming to Live-Action

The long-running nature of The Addams Family means that new projects featuring the characters are developed every few years through a variety of mediums. While there’s no live-action film announced, many audiences look at the casting choices for the animated The Addams Family as some of the most successful takes on the characters, leaving audiences to hope the cast of the animated films could also join a live-action project. The Addams Family 2 director Conrad Vernon, however, noted that while he is especially proud of the cast of this series, bringing them into live-action would come with a number of challenges and complications that he doesn’t face in the world of animation. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

“Putting the cast together took a long time and a lot of thought and some of the people that we got to play these characters were immediate in my head,” Vernon confirmed with ComicBook.com. “Like, Charlize [Theron] was always going to be Morticia, as far as I was concerned, she was perfect for this. Wednesday, on the other hand, we had a lot of different people come in and read, but Chloë’s [Grace Moretz] voice just stood out above and beyond everyone else. It was just perfect.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “But I think the big thing that animation does for this particular version of the Addams Family is that we’re allowed to go back and use Charles Addams’ original designs from the comic strip that he did, from The New Yorker cartoons. That was something that was most interesting to me, is to go back to the original Gomez, go back to the original Morticia, and the original Wednesday with the frying-pan eyes. That’s what I loved about this version so, yes, you could do this with live-action, easily, but I feel like it’d be hard to deal with the age differences. Chloë’s in her 20s but Wednesday is supposed to be 13, I don’t know how that would translate.”

The new film is described, “Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

Actor Nick Kroll, who voices Uncle Fester in the films, confirmed he’d be open to performing a live-action version of his character, but that he would likely have to utilize similar motion-capture technology to what is used to bring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk to life, given Fester’s exaggerated proportions.

“If they wanted to Mark Ruffalo [it] and dot me up, I’d be up for that,” Kroll confirmed to ComicBook.com. “Having spent four hours a day in makeup to do the hit series Cavemen on ABC, I have some PTSD from the makeup chair, but I love playing Fester and I would love to perform this alongside Oscar [Isaac] and Charlize and Chloë. I’d be curious how they’d have Snoop Dogg in the live-action version, but Snoop seems to be down to do the work.”

The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

Would you like to see this cast do a live-action project? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!