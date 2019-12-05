The Addams Family Home Video Details Unveiled

After years of dormancy, the Addams Family franchise was revived with an animated film earlier this year, which went on to become one of the year’s more surprising animated hits. With an estimated production budget of $24 million, the film’s worldwide box office of nearly $180 million was an impressive accomplishment, which was likely assisted by the October release date, helping make it a perfect family-friendly outing amidst the spooky season. Whether you missed out on the latest entry into the series or wanted to make it a permanent part of your collection, The Addams Family will be landing on Digital HD on December 24th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 21, 2020.

In the film, the Addams Family is back in their first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, The Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The home video release will include the following special features:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Charades with Thing

Life of a Scene

Welcome to the Family

Addams Family Throwback

“Haunted Heart” Lyric Video

“My Family” Lyric Video

Given the film’s success, a sequel was announced, which will once again be helmed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, who previously teased to ComicBook.com what we could expect from the follow-up film.

“With any sequel like that you’ve got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them,” Tiernan shared. “So you know there’s no point in just regurgitating the same stuff no matter how funny it might be. So obviously we can’t say too much about it, but that’s something that we will be doing. We laid the groundwork with this movie, especially for people who weren’t familiar with the Addams Family. Because, of course, it has been over 20 years since the last major movie with the Addams’, so there are a lot of younger [viewers], and especially younger generation who didn’t know who these characters were at all. So we had to establish that in the first movie, and sort of reintroduce the characters as well as make sure that long-time Addams fans recognize that they love the characters.”

He added, “So we did that, we feel successfully, in the current movie. And so the next step is to know well, how can we go bigger or better with these characters? So that’s basically what we’ll do soon, is develop and trace.”

Grab The Addams Family on Digital HD on December 24th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 21, 2020.

