The Blumhouse Halloween Trilogy Gets a New 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Exclusive

Blumhouse Halloween Trilogy 4K Steelbook

Following news that the Halloween franchise would get new video game adaptations this fall, horror fans now have the option to pick up a 4K Steelbook edition of the Blumhouse Halloween trilogy. The collection includes Blumhouse Productions’ Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Kills (2022) with tons of bonus features that include deleted and extended scenes, gag reels, documentaries, and more. The cover design features Michael Myers with a transparent slipcase that adds the knife and a reflection of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The Halloween Trilogy 4K Steelbook is exclusive to Walmart and can be pre-ordered here for $49.96. That makes it only $5 more than the standard trilogy on 4K Blu-ray, which can be purchased here on Amazon. The release date is set for October 8th, which means that it will be the perfect addition to any horror movie marathons you might have planned. Note that this is a limited edition release, so when it sells out it will be gone for good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar, Blumhouse Productions brought the Halloween franchise back with a new trilogy from David Gordon Green that started with the 2018 film. Set 40 years after the events of the first movie, it reintroduces Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), who has been living in fear since the events of the original 1978 film. In that time she has been preparing for the inevitable return of Michael Myers. Last year, there was talk about Blumhouse Productions developing a similar revival for another classic horror franchise – Friday the 13th:

“Jason [Blum] and I are definitely in agreement that Friday the 13th is the thing we would love to get our hands on. I really want to go back to the basics,” The Exorcist: Believer producer Ryan Turek shared with Inverse. “You don’t need too many ingredients for a Friday the 13th film. You need summer camp, you need campers, and you need Jason Voorhees in a mask. Listen, I’ve gone on the record saying Halloween is the ultimate slasher film for me. That’s my favorite slasher film of all time. But Friday the 13th as a franchise is one that I just bow down to. I just love everything about it. And if we were able to live in both worlds, like we do with Halloween, then to be able to live at Crystal Lake for a while would be so incredible.”

The project was still in the forefront Jason Blum’s mind back in March of this year:

“Friday the 13th is what I would do,” Blum shared with Collider when asked about the next property he wants to revive. “It’s not a Blumhouse project, but I’m trying to will it into being one. It’s just a piece of IP I’ve always loved.”