Dracula-Inspired The Bride Movie Adds Game of Thrones and TRON: Legacy Stars

Screen Gems is getting ready to bring the lore of Bram Stoker's Dracula into a new era — and it looks like they've enlisted two major actors for the project. On Monday, it was announced that Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel and Tron: Legacy alum Garrett Hedlund have been cast in starring roles in The Bride, an upcoming feature film take on Dracula directed by Jessica Thompson. The exact details surrounding both of their characters are currently unknown.

The Bride is described as a contemporary horror thriller that tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. The report indicates that Screen Gems is fast-tracking the movie to begin production at the end of the summer, with hopes of potentially launching a franchise if the film succeeds.

Emmanuel is best known for her role as Missandei on Game of Thrones, as well as roles in Fast & Furious, Four Weddings & a Funeral, and the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. Hedlund recently appeared in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and also had roles in Triple Frontier and Mudbound.

This is just one of several Dracula-related projects that are currently in the works, with Jennifer's Body director Karyn Kusama and Eternals director Chloe Zhao both working on completely unrelated takes on the iconic story. Zhao's is described as a "sci-fi Western take" on the source material, while Kusama's has been touted as a more straightforward adaptation.

"I love that you have the question mark at the end — a 'sci-fi Western'?" Zhao recently joked with Variety. "No, I like that. It’s just like looking at Jessica Bruder’s book [Nomadland], and to really see behind the pages, to discover the meanings behind each page and the essence of it. I’m a huge fan of the book. And I wanted to see what essence I can find [in Dracula], and then be able to reimagine this really beloved character I love so much."

“It’s a fairly faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel,” Kusama revealed to The Kingcast. “I think something that gets overlooked in the adaptations of Dracula in the past is the idea of multiple voices. In fact, the book is filled with different points of view. And the one point of view we don’t get access to, and all most adaptations give access to, is Dracula himself. So I would just say in some respect, this is going to be an adaptation called 'Dracula,' but it’s perhaps not the same kind of romantic hero that we’ve seen in the past… in past interpretations of Dracula.”

