The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Kevin Bacon Movies

Kevin Bacon has such a long, diverse, career that it has been about 20 years since actors started being characterized by their proximity to him. The "six degrees of Kevin Bacon" theory -- that everyone working in Hollywood can be traced back to Bacon in six degrees or less -- started in 1994, and has only gotten easier since, as the actor works more and more and with more and more actors every year. And it isn't just the volume of his work that makes the actor popular; Bacon is a compelling presence on any film, and his wide variety of movies means just about everybody can find at least one Kevin Bacon movie they love.

Which is what we set out to make his castmates do. Speaking with the filmmakers and actors behind the Bacon-starring They/Them at Comic Con International in San Diego, we asked a simple question: What's your favorite Kevin Bacon movie.

"No, I really don't [have one]," Bacon said. "It's not that they're all good. I like to say about three of them are good, but I really don't have a favorite."

"As a musical theater fan, Footloose is a film I watch and dance to around the house repeatedly, so I would have to say Footloose," said the film's director, John Logan.

"I think probably Mystic River," said Carrie Preston, hwo plays Bacon's onscreen wife.

Added co-star Austin Crute, "It's not a film, but City on a Hill is the latest thing. I love City on a Hill."

"I really liked Footloose when i was a little kid so that will always have a special place in my heart," said Theo Germaine. "Tremors is good too, I like Tremors a lot."

"I half-joke that as a trans activist, I feel like I've been living Footloose my whole life," said executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. "Like, 'We can dance!'"

"I'm old school," said Monique Kim. "Footloose, and I love A Few Good Men, as well. But his range is insane."

"I think that's the good thing about Kevin; he's so unique, and he brings so much identity for each role he plays that we never see Kevin Bacon there, as just see the characters," said Darwin Del Fabro. "So it's hard to pick one, but we're doing They/Them and he's amazing in this movie, so..."



"I like Sleepers," said Cooper Koch.

And finally, Anna Lore said, "You Should Have Left. I just watched that....It's so good, it's so crazy, and he's phenomenal."

In They/Them, When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler – they are promised a "new sense of freedom" by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they're going to survive the horrors of the camp.

They/Them premieres on Peacock tomorrow.