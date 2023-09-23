Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

It's looking increasingly likely Netflix has a sizable hit on its hands. Mike Flanagan's latest project with the streamer, The Fall of the House of Usher, has been added to Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect score for the limited series. As of this writing, the limited series—an adaptation of the fabled Edgar Allen Poe short story—carries with it a 95-percent Fresh score. Through Saturday afternoon, the series had 22 reviews filed on the site for the show's first season, with just one reviewer thinking poorly of the series.

The series has yet to get Rotten Tomatoes' coveted Certified Fresh banner, but it still has some time to reach that point. According to the site's metrics, shows must have at least 20 reviews and carry a 75-percent rating throughout; The Fall of the House of Usher, of course, meets both of those metrics.

What Is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

Though named after a single Poe tale, the limited series is an adaptation of the horror icon's most popular works.

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan told fans on social media. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

Here's the official description of The Fall of the House of Usher from Netflix:

"In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on October 12th.