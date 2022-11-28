The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released

The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.

Per press release, "Atlas Film Distribution will release Steven LaMorte's outrageous slasher parody, The Mean One, in U.S. cinemas on December 9th. A recent announcement of the film instantly turned it into a viral sensation, with mentions of the movie appearing everywhere from The Drew Barrymore Show to Fox News.

"In the audacious new parody, The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure ... but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose -- trapping and killing the monster.

"In The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier 2's Art the Clown) further cements his presence in horror history with this newly-iconic slasher villain. Holiday aficionados who think they know The Mean One are in for a very big surprise.

"Directed by LaMorte with a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, The Mean One stars David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher. A co-production between A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures, the feature is Produced by Schumacher, LaMorte, and Martine Melloul. Executive Producers are Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone."

As proven with Terrifier 2 earlier this year, a bit of viral success can help bolster a film's performance at the box office, so we won't be surprised if The Mean One becomes one of the more talked-about horror films of the upcoming holiday season.

The Mean One lands in select theaters on December 9th.

