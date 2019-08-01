The Purge 5 Gets a Director

The latest installment in the Purge franchise has officially found a director. According to a new report from Variety, Everado Gout has been brought on to direct the currently-untitled The Purge 5.

Gout recently helmed multiple episodes of NatGeo’s Mars, and the eighth episode of the upcoming Snowpiercer TV series. His filmography also includes the Luke Cage episode “Can’t Front on Me”, multiple episodes of Banshee, and serving as a second-unit director on Romeo + Juliet.

The film will be written by franchise creator James DeMonaco, who previously penned the first three entries. Jason Blum, Man in a Tree duo DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier and Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are all on board to produce.

Plot details for The Purge 5 are currently under wraps, outside of the fact that it will follow a deadly 12 hours in which murder and crime are illegal. The film is set to serve as a slightly-bittersweet milestone for the franchise, as it is expected to be the final theatrical film.

“I have it in my head.” DeMonaco said in an interview last year. “I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

Thankfully, the franchise is continuing to live on in a The Purge television series, which was recently renewed for a second season.

“The Purge is a cautionary tale,” Blum said of the franchise in an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “James Demonaco and I think that The Purge would not be a great idea. So I think the closer you let in to the thinking of how it came to be and why people want it and why people don’t want it, hopefully that becomes clearer and clearer. But we don’t make the movies to push a message down people’s throat; we make the movies because it’s a fun, crazy, wild idea. But second to that, I don’t think it would be super responsible to have people walking away thinking the movies are propaganda to start a Purge in the United States because I don’t think it would be such good idea.”

