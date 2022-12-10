Toy Story 3 Director Publishing 2000 Page Making of The Shining Book

It's not a secret that Academy Award-winner Lee Unkrich, despite previously working as a key creative at Pixar and directing hit family movies like Toy Story 3 and Coco, is a huge fan of Stanley Kubrick's horror masterpiece The Shining. Unkrich hasn't tried to hide his love for the movie, even sneaking in plenty of Easter Eggs referencing Kubrick's adaptation in his two Oscar-winning animated movies multiple times. The filmmaker even launched a website, TheOverlookHotel.com, cataloging his obsession with the movie. Now that has all come full circle as Unkrich has developed an entire "Making Of" book for The Shining, and it's a tome.

Revealed this week by publisher Taschen, who are currently listing a limited edition version of the book that will run you $1500 (a wider release is planned later that will hopefully be cheaper). Unkrich conceived and edited the title which was written by the late J.W. Rinzler, best known for his Making Of Star Wars books, and even features a forward by none other than Steven Spielberg. The 2000 page book is described as "equally a study of the intricate mechanics of Kubrick's genius as an in-depth look at the making of a visual masterpiece." The limited edition of the title will be three-volumes including: "never-before-seen production photographs from the Stanley Kubrick Archive and the personal collections of cast and crew, rare documents and correspondence, conceptual art, an exclusive look at deleted scenes, and more-along with a deluxe set of facsimile reproductions of ephemera from the film."

The Guardian published an excerpt from Unkrich's forward to the book where he teases: "I treasure the many memories I have of creating (the book) with my fellow author Jonathan Rinzler (who sadly died of pancreatic cancer mere months before its completion). Spending a day reminiscing with Shelley Duvall at a Red Lobster restaurant in Texas, getting a bit drunk with the twins Lisa and Louise Burns at a pub in London, and sharing a meal with Christiane Kubrick in Childwickbury's kitchen while sitting at the same table at which Jack sat and typed in The Shining."

An excerpt for Spielberg's introduction for the book hypes up its contents in a big way, reading: "You must read this book. And then— watch The Shining again the second you put the book down. And I don't care if you've seen it 50 times, you will never see it the same way again. It's going to change everything."