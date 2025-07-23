New V/H/S Sequel Unveils Director Lineup (And Its New Title Is Amazing)

The much anticipated eighth installment of the V/H/S franchise has officially revealed both its title and collection of directors ahead of the movie’s debut on the horror-centric streaming platform Shudder later this fall. Leading into 2025’s San Diego Comic-Con, the horror anthology’s title was officially revealed as V/H/S Halloween, while its team of directors includes Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Michelle Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, and Anna Zlokovic. Additionally, October 3rd has also been revealed as the official release date of V/H/S Halloween.

From the title V/H/S Halloween, it can be logically inferred that the found footage horror anthology will have a specific theme and focus on stories set during and related to the Halloween season. Having a larger theme tying the multiple segments of each V/H/S movie together is actually common practice for the franchise of late. V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99, and V/H/S/85 all specifically tailored their short films and overall themes to correspond to the calendar year identified in each title, while 2024’s V/H/S/Beyond adopted a sci-fi theme.

V/H/S Halloween also boasts numerous acclaimed horror directors among its roster, such as Paco Plaza, known for the REC movies, and Anna Zlokovic having directed Hulu’s 2023 horror hit Appendage, and this too continues another tradition in the series. The V/H/S franchise has built a strong reputation of bringing horror movie auteurs aboard to helm each individual segment for maximum scares. Past acclaimed filmmakers to have helmed V/H/S segments have included Simon Barrett, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gareth Evans, and Timo Tjahjanto.

The V/H/S franchise first began with 2012’s V/H/S, the movie being the first in the evolution of horror-based publication Bloody Disgusting into a horror movie studio. Each V/H/S movie merges found footage with horror anthology, following a scenario in which a collection of unconnected VHS tapes depicting horrifying events are uncovered. Additionally, each V/H/S movie’s framing story itself is also captured in found footage, with the larger tale outside of the discovered tapes usually culminating in a terrifying crescendo of its own.

Following a seven year hibernation after the downturn of the series’ third installment, 2014’s V/H/S Viral, the V/H/S franchise was revived on Shudder with 2021’s V/H/S/94 (with Bloody Disgusting continuing as a production partner). V/H/S/94 became an immediate streaming smash in the 2021 Halloween season, and re-energized the V/H/S series like never before. V/H/S has since gone on to become a staple of Shudder, with a new installment of the V/H/S franchise releasing on the streamer every October since 2021.

While there have been many popular found footage horror movies, such as The Blair Witch Project, The Last Exorcism, and the Paranormal Activity series, the V/H/S franchise’s combination of found footage with horror anthology has been one of its greatest assets. In each V/H/S movie, viewers are essentially treated to a half dozen terrifying horror movies each year, with the franchise’s pedigree of horror movie directors bringing plenty of scary fun to each segment. Thankfully for horror aficionados, the V/H/S franchise is continuing to return for more scares, with 2025’s V/H/S Halloween seemingly gearing its multiple stories specifically for the spookiest time of the year.

V/H/S/Halloween will be released on Shudder on October 3rd.