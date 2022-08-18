Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Trends as Horror Fans React to First Trailer

The first trailer for Netflix and Tim Burton's new Addams Family series, Wednesday, was released today and features Jenna Ortega shining in the titular role. Ortega is quickly becoming a big name in horror, having starred in both Scream and X earlier this year. She also appeared in the horror comedy American Carnage and Dave Grohl's horror comedy Studio 666 this year, and previously starred in The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Needless to say, Ortega is already earning the title of "Scream Queen" at age 19. While the young star has big shoes to fill with names such as Christina Ricci having played Wednesday Addams in the past, fans are loving Ortega in the new trailer. In fact, she's currently a trending topic on Twitter.

"We've never seen her as a teenager girl," Ortega previously explained. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard not to make it sound like every other teenager girl So, it's like how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's an eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

You can check out some of the tweets praising Ortega below..