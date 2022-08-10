Wednesday: Christina Ricci "Flattered" to Join Tim Burton's Addams Family Reboot

It didn't take long for Netflix's Addams Family revival series, simply titled Wednesday, to bring back the Wednesday Addams that many fans know and love, actress Christina Ricci. Having played the part in her childhood in both of Barry Sonnenfeld's live-action feature films, it only made sense for at least a nod to be given even though actress Jenna Ortega will take on the part for the Tim Burton-executive produced series. Speaking in a new interview Ricci opened up about returning to the world of Charles Addams creation, calling it "flattering" to be asked to return to the franchise.

"I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim," Ricci revealed to Variety, mentioning no other details about her role in the series. "It's nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It's fun to watch and it's fun to see other people's takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that."

Netflix previously described Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Ricci previously had high praise for the cast and crew, telling Variety in an earlier interview: "I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday. It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great."

The coming-of-age supernatural comedy is targeting a Fall release date (set to arrive on the streaming service around the same time as the Rob Zombie-directed reboot of The Munsters). The series also stars Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) as patriarch Gomez Adams, Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley, George Burcea (Comrade Detective) as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.