Wednesday Season 2 Gets First Major Marketing Push From Netflix

Nothing says Thanksgiving like Netflix’s build to the second season of Wednesday. The Netflix original series was an immediate hit with the streamer as fans enjoyed Tim Burton’s new take on the Addams Family. Despite reports of a Wednesday spinoff in the works, we still have Season 2 to focus on. The new year will see the release of Wednesday Season 2, which means it’s time for Netflix to begin its big marketing push. Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday and other characters from the show were featured as floats in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Wednesday and her brother Pugsley were larger-than-life in two videos uploaded to Netflix’s account on X/Twitter. “Grateful for the @WednesdayAddams Thanksgiving tradition of inciting chaos and torture #MacysParade,” the first post reads. It also has a video from the parade, with Puglsey sticking his head through a dinner plate, and Wednesday behind him with her arms folded and Thing resting on her shoulder. There was also an army of parade walkers dressed as Wednesday. The rain and ponchos help with the “doom and gloom” theme.

The next post simply states, “See you at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Wednesday’s bringing the carving knives,” with another photo of Pugsley and Wednesday.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was full of pop culture references, from floats dedicated to Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Spider-Man, and Bluey. The Spider-Man parade balloon crafted in the style of late Marvel Comics art director and legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist John Romita Sr., who designed the look of Mary Jane Watson and co-created villains like the Rhino, Shocker, and Kingpin. For his return to the parade, Spider-Man is positioned in a dynamic web-swinging pose (rather than a wall-crawling one) resembling Romita’s classic cover for the 1972 Amazing Spider-Man album Rockomic.

Lady Gaga joins Wednesday Season 2

The second season of Wednesday is getting a boost of star power from Lady Gaga. One of the major moments that became a viral hit on Wednesday featured Jenna Ortega dancing. Fans quickly used the clip in social media videos with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” spliced in. And now it appears the Joker: Folie a Deux star will join another popular franchise, but this time on the small screen. It’s poetic that Lady Gaga is joining Wednesday when you consider Jenna Ortega previously called for the multi-talented star to join the series.

The Wednesday star has the perfect storyline for Lady Gaga to join her Netflix series. Back at the 2023 Golden Globes in January, Ortega mapped out how her Wednesday character could interact with Lady Gaga.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega told Variety. “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.” Along with playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, Lady Gaga is also a Golden Globe winner for her appearance in the fifth season of American Horror Story.