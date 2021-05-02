Addams Family Netflix Series Rumored to Want Christina Ricci as Morticia Addams

✖

The Addams Family has become a touchstone of our popular culture, with decades of different interpretations and portrayals of the macabre family. Soon, Netflix is expected to put its own stamp on the franchise with Wednesday, a live-action series focused on the family's daughter, Wednesday Addams. The Tim Burton-helmed series has already been the topic of quite a lot of conversation since it was announced earlier this year, and it looks like the newest string of casting rumors will surely only drum up hype. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the Netflix series is reportedly interested in having Christina Ricci — who previously played Wednesday across the 1990s films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values — return to the franchise as Morticia Addams.

The report does not indicate how far the process has gone into potentially bringing Ricci on to Wednesday, but the sheer notion of the legacy casting being considered will probably make fans very happy, as the actress arguably delivered the most quintessential live-action take on Wednesday yet. Ricci has previously expressed a desire to return to the franchise in some capacity, and even dressed up as Morticia in a series of viral photos years ago. Shortly after Wednesday was initially announced, fans began to campaign for Ricci to be involved with the series, either as Morticia or some other character entirely.

According to the report, the series is also considering Jenna Ortega (You, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) or Bailee Madison (Once Upon a Time, The Good Witch) for the lead role of Wednesday. The role is reportedly open to all ethnicities, but with a preference for Latinx actresses.

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. The series will serve as Burton's television directorial debut, with Smallville EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serving as showrunners.

"We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," Netflix original series director Teddy Biaselli said in a release when the series was first announced. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

