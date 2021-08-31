What We Do in the Shadows Getting New Talk Show

✖

The new season of What We Do in the Shadows is right around the corner on FX, and to make the experience even more exciting, series star Harvey Guillén is set to host an all-new talk show, After the Shadows, which will feature special guests and members of the series' cast and crew to talk about the latest adventure the vampires have had. Unlike other post-premiere talk shows, however, After the Shadows will air on FX's various social channels and will be a pre-taped experience. Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere this Thursday, September 2nd on FX with the first episode of After the Shadows premiering at 11 p.m. ET on FX's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

FX describes the new series, "After the Shadows will feature cast, crew and celebrity fans sharing their insights and love of the show, answering fan questions and playing a quick Shadows-related game or two. Episodes will be available across Shadows’ official social channels and clock in at a bite-sized 10 minutes. The initial guest list includes Shadows stars Kayvan Novak and Kristen Schaal, as well as Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, set decorator Shayne Fox, and more!"

The new season of the series is described, "After the shocking Season 2 finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?"

The FX series is based on the film of the same name from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, who are both producers on the series and have also made cameos in previous seasons. While it is surely a gamble to adapt any film into a sitcom, the series has already proven a success, with FX already renewing the sitcom for a fourth season ahead of the debut of Season 3.

Check out the two-episode premiere of the new season of What We Do in the Shadows on Thursday, September 2nd at 10 p.m. ET before After the Shadows premieres on FX's social channels at 11 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the new after show? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!