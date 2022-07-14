Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Director of the film Rhys Waterfield previously detailed to Variety that the plot will see "Pooh and Piglet as 'the main villains...going on a rampage' after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. 'Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult.'"

The filmmaker detailed, "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral ... So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

(Photo: ITN Studios)

Rather than being a straightforward horror movie, the director also noted that the project will embrace the absurdity of the title.

"When you try and do a film like this, and it's a really wacky concept, it's very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it's just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two," Waterfield recalled.

The filmmaker went on to detail a specific scene in the film in which Pooh and Piglet appear behind a scantily clad woman in a hot tub.

"She's having a good time and then Pooh and Piglet appear behind her, chloroform her, take her out of the jacuzzi and then kind of drive a car over her head," Waterfield said. "It's scary but there's also funny bits because there's shots of Winnie the Pooh in a car and seeing him with his little ears behind the wheel and like slowly going over there [to kill her.]"

Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!