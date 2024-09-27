Yellowjackets Season 3 Adds Fan-Favorite Karate Kid Star

The third season of Showtime's Yellowjackets may not arrive until sometime next year, but when it does fans have plenty to look forward to — including a new member of the hit series' cast. According to Deadline, fan-favorite Karate Kid star Hilary Swank has joined the cast of the series and while character details have not been revealed, Swank will make her first appearance in the series in the latter part of Season 3. Swank's casting is just the latest update on the critically acclaimed series which most recently announced that Stargirl and Community alum Joel McHale will also appear in Yellowjackets Season 3. Details on his role have also been kept under wraps.

Swank has had an extensive career in both film and television, starring in 1994's The Next Karate Kid, the fourth film in the iconic franchise, as well as 1999's Boys Don't Cry and 2004's Million Dollar Baby with her performances in both of those film earning her two Academy Awards for Best Actress. On the television side, Swank appeared on Beverly Hills 90210, was the voice of Joey Pogo on BoJack Horseman, and most recently starred in ABC's Alaska Daily.

As for Yellowjackets, the series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Christina Ricci. The series centers around a high school soccer team from New Jersey who, in 1996 is traveling to Seattle for a national tournament when their plane crashes deep into the wilderness of Canada. The surviving team members end up being left to survive in that wilderness for nineteen months — nineteen months which will have major impact on the rest of their lives. The series tracks both their time in the wilderness as well as their lives decades later in 2021.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets will see the survivors face new challenges in both the past and the present. Season 2 concluded with a shocking death in the present-day timeline while the past also saw a striking development when the cabin that the survivors had found shelter in during the season mysteriously burned down.

"I've been so excited by this," director Karyn Kusama said previously. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."

Yellowjackets was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who serve as co-showrunners with Jonathan Lisco. Production on Season 3 of the series is currently underway in Vancouver.