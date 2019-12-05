Netflix’s YOU Season 2 Gets First Trailer

Originally debuting on Lifetime, last year’s YOU became a major hit on Netflix, with its creepy premise inspiring intrigue among audiences, resulting in the development of a second season. While the first season of the series, based on the novel of the same name from author Caroline Kepnes, focused on book store employee Joe (Penn Badgley) and his unhealthy obsession with a customer who he stalked and manipulated, the new season will take the character to an all-new location and deliver new characters who become the subject of his obsession, with others serving as obstacles he must overcome in his unsettling objectives. YOU Season Two debuts on Netflix on December 26th.

The new season is described, “Meet Will Bettelheim. He’s not your regular Joe. He’s new to LA and has sworn off love. But love, like murder, has a way of tracking you down. A new city, a new identity. What could go wrong?”

Season Two is inspired by Kepnes’ Hidden Bodies novel and sees the return of Badgley as Joe, in addition to recruiting Victoria Pedretti, Robin Lord Taylor, and Charlie Barnett to the cast. Barnett previously teased to ComicBook.com that “shit is crazy” in the new season.

“YOU is so much fun for me because I get to play something extremely different, something that I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by,” Barnett admitted. “I hope so. And I had a lot of fun doing it, as much as the stakes are insane on that show as well. There’s a lot of depth, and I want people to not forget that. It seems like people have fallen in love with Penn’s character, and I’m like, ‘He’s a fucking serial killer! What’s wrong with you?’”

He continued, “But within that, there’s a lot of humor and it is a fun, twisty kind of road. I gotta say, Victoria Pedretti. She and Penn… I mean the entire cast, I got to work with an incredible group of women who played kind of like my posse. But the two of them helming the show, I’m just really excited about it, because they are just powerhouse actors. I mean I got to see them… We worked a lot together, and I saw them do some really, really challenging stuff just fantastically and beautifully. And I can’t wait as an audience member to kind of resonate off of their storyline, because shit is crazy.”

Check out Season Two of YOU when it hits Netflix on December 26th.

