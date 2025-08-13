Chris Pratt’s Update on The Terminal List’s Future Will Thrill Fans of the Books

Prime Video’s adaptation of The Terminal List quickly established itself as a major franchise for the streamer. Based on the bestselling novels by Jack Carr, the series follows Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt) on a brutal quest for vengeance after his platoon is ambushed. Despite a lukewarm critical reception, the show’s intense action and faithful adaptation of the source material resonated strongly with audiences, earning it a loyal following. That success has already spawned an expanding universe, with the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, set to release soon. Now, in an exclusive interview with ComicBook about the upcoming prequel, series star Pratt has delivered an exciting update for fans of Carr’s novels, confirming his ambition is to adapt numerous books and build out a full-fledged cinematic universe.

“Ultimately, [the goal] is to create what we are calling the JCCU, so the Jack Carr Cinematic Universe, so spreading out [the books],” Pratt underlined. “There’s a new book coming next October called Cry Havoc, which is based on Tom Reese, and we are really excited to get to that era of espionage around the Vietnam War, you know, set in the civil rights era. Savage Son is a really killer book, that’s the third book in the series. There’s one called The Devil’s Hand, and there’s another one called Red Sky Morning. I mean, I would love it [to adapt multiple books]. If the audience calls for it, I love playing this character. I love the team we’ve put together. I’ll ride this mother until the wheels fall off.”

With a second season of The Terminal List already in development, which will adapt the second book True Believer, his mention of subsequent novels confirms a clear desire to continue the saga. Savage Son, the third book, pits Reece against the Russian mafia in the wilderness of Siberia. The fourth book, The Devil’s Hand, sees the former SEAL working to stop a devastating bioweapon plot, while the fifth, Red Sky Morning, follows his hunt for a former Russian intelligence officer. By name-dropping these specific titles, Pratt is signaling to fans of the books that the producers have a clear roadmap, intending to bring these global-scale thrillers to the screen if the audience remains engaged.

What Is Dark Wolf, The Terminal List Prequel?

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Before the main series continues, Prime Video is expanding the world with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a prequel series that serves as an original story with heavy involvement from author Jack Carr and showrunner David DiGilio. Set five years before the events of The Terminal List, the prequel chronicles Ben Edwards’ (Taylor Kitsch) transition from a decorated Navy SEAL into a clandestine CIA paramilitary operator. The series will specifically explore the events that led to his dishonorable discharge and his subsequent recruitment into the agency by a CIA spymaster named Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom). This narrative path is designed to explain the moral decline and psychological toll that led Edwards to betray his friend James Reece, a shocking twist in the main series’ first season finale.

The prequel introduces several new key characters who are instrumental in Edwards’ story. For starters, Tom Hopper joins the cast as Raife Hastings, a fellow Navy SEAL described as a “hunter, protector, and guardian,” who will play a significant role in the series. Luke Hemsworth also joins in a recurring role as Jules Landry, a self-obsessed and volatile CIA contractor. These new figures, alongside returning characters like James Reece and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw), will flesh out the world and reveal the origins of the conspiracy that Reece later uncovers.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video on August 27th.

Which Jack Carr book are you most excited to see adapted in the future? Let us know in the comments!