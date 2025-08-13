The Terminal List Creator Wants To Turn Series’ Fan-Favorite Book Into a Movie

With Chris Pratt leading the Prime Video adaptation of Jack Carr’s The Terminal List, the show overcame mixed reviews to become a fan-favorite hit, leading to the development of the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Pratt has even spoken with ComicBook about his desire to build out a full “Jack Carr Cinematic Universe” by adapting the author’s entire library of novels. He is not alone with those dreams, as during an exclusive interview with ComicBook, author and series creator Jack Carr revealed that he has ambitious plans to bring James Reece to theaters, turning one of the most popular books in the series into a feature film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Savage Son really lends itself to a film,” Carr explained. “We can always do it as a series, but it really lends itself, out of all the books, to a film. So I would love to see us experiment with that and bring something to the big screen. We saw the first episodes [of Dark Wolf] last night, in a packed theater, on a big screen, and most people are going to see it on smaller screens. But on the big screen, it was incredible! It’s such a different experience from how I’ve seen it up to this point, which was a much smaller screen. We are essentially making movies that people watch on television. To actually do one that’s actually made for the big screen would be incredible, and Savage Son, my third novel, really lends itself, as far as acts go and the action goes and the story goes, to an hour-and-a-half to two-hour film.”

Play video

Savage Son finds James Reece recovering from brain surgery in the remote wilderness of Montana, attempting to piece his life back together after the events of True Believer, soon to be adapted in The Terminal List Season 2. However, he is targeted by the Russian mafia and a traitorous CIA officer who have put a price on his head. The novel is a visceral story of survival that flips the dynamic of the first book, turning Reece from the hunter into the hunted as he is pursued through the mountains by a sadistic Russian operative who stalks his targets for sport. This cat-and-mouse game forces Reece to use all of his training to survive the harsh environment and turn the tables on his pursuers, taking the fight directly to them. The focused narrative and primal conflict make it a natural fit for an action-packed two-hour film, standing apart from the more sprawling conspiracy plots of the other books.

The Terminal List Prequel Is Also Getting a New Book

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, breaks the mold for the franchise in a significant way. Unlike the main show, it is not an adaptation of a pre-existing novel but an original story developed with author Carr’s direct involvement. This has created a unique opportunity for Carr, who revealed to ComicBook his plan to reverse the adaptation process and write a novelization of Dark Wolf. However, previous commitments have prevented Carr from pursuing this goal.

“I’m writing this other book, called Cry Havoc, which is [about] James Reese’s dad, Vietnam, 1968,” Carr explained. “I planned to be done with that on December 1st last year. But I’m writing every single character and every single line through the lens of 1968, which really made it a historical thriller. I did not anticipate how much time that was going to take. Hence, the book coming out on October 7th.” Once the novel is finished and published, Carr intends to return to the Dark Wolf novelization process.

“My plan was to write a novelization based on the scripts and figure out that piece and have the book launch in conjunction with the show,” Carr added. “That would have been really fun to do. I have a new plan now, I’ll keep that to myself now, a new plan as we move towards a possible second season of Dark Wolf. Because once you get to the end, you realize there’s more road to go down as we explore the Ben Edwards character.”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video on August 27th.

Would you rather see Savage Son as a movie or as a full season of The Terminal List TV show? Let us know in the comments!