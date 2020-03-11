Coronavirus Update: Disney Parks & Universal Studios Comment on Prevention Measures

As fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continue to grow, and major organized events are being cancelled, the biggest theme parks in the United States are assuring guests that their doors will remain open, at least for now. Disney Parks and Universal Studios both released statements regarding the spreading of the coronavirus, saying that they aren't closing down just yet. Each company assured guests that more precautions were being taken to ensure their safety.

Disney Parks chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel explained that the company remains in constant communication with the government health agencies, monitoring the coronavirus outbreak closely. Targeted areas in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be cleaned and disinfected more frequently than normal, and handwashing facilities will be readily available.

“As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” Hymel said in the statement. "Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, are welcoming guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies."

While Disneyland and Walt Disney World are still going to be open to the public, the House of Mouse has already closed down its three resorts in Asia. Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resorts all remain closed at this time, though a few restaurant and shopping establishments in Shanghai have been reopened.

Universal is approaching the outbreak in similar fashion. Tom Schroder, a spokesman for the company, confirmed that Universal Studios was monitoring the situation closely and enforcing the best practices for health and hygiene.

"We are in frequent contact with health officials, our own health experts and others in our industry and we are closely monitoring the situation," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are communicating with our team members and reinforcing our best-practice health and hygiene procedures. We are also educating them on basic preventive measures. In addition, we are reviewing and enhancing our already aggressive cleaning protocols. And for the comfort and convenience of our guests, we are increasing the number of hand-sanitizer units in our parks. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and be ready to act as needed."

As of now, it doesn't seem as though any of these parks are in danger of closing, though that could change if the virus continues to spread.

