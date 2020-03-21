Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Has a Message for People Hoarding Toilet Paper

Currently, people all over the world are self-isolating and working from home in hopes of avoiding COVID-19. Many celebrities have been extra active on social media while hunkering down in their own homes, including Taika Waititi. Before the novel coronavirus havoc began, Waititi was having a pretty great 2020. The New Zealander won his first Academy Award last month for writing Jojo Rabbit and news of his new projects continue to pour in. Earlier this week, the director took to Twitter to joke about how humans are likely to come out of the quarantine like the people from Wall-E. He then shared the post on Instagram with another message to the people who are out there hoarding toilet paper.

“Now is the perfect opportunity to get motivated, workout, and come out of this absolutely shredded. Sadly we're human and will probably come out of it looking like the people from Wall-E,” Waititi wrote on Twitter. “‘Stay safe’. Also stop buying all that toilet paper, you weirdos. What's wrong with you? Maybe get your ass tested instead,” he added on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Waititi has written a couple of other posts this week. Yesterday, he joked that “At least fomo and weekends have finally lost all meaning.” He’s also shared some posts with captions such as “We got this.” You can check that one out below:

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

