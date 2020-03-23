Tom Hanks Shares Coronavirus Quarantine Update

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have now been quarantined for two weeks following their positive test for the novel coronavirus. Late Sunday night, Hanks to his social media platforms to offer an update to fans on the couple's isolation status, confirming the two had still been isolating themselves. "Hey folks," Hanks writes. "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better."

The Oscar-winning actor adds, "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Last Tuesday, Hanks shared a similar update where he confirmed he was still exhibiting symptoms of the virus, some of which include respiratory problems and a fever. Hanks made sure to point out a fever wasn't part of the symptoms he was experiencing.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks shared on Instagram. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife [Rita Wilson] has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

Cover photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images