3D Doritos Are Coming Back

At last, a shining light has arrived in the year 2020. New reports have started to circulate online pointing towards the revival of 3D Doritos, the classic Frito-Lay treat from the 1990s that turned Doritos into a puffy snack. A new Instagram post by the snack-tracking sleuths at @CandyHunting unveils the snackmaker is planning on releasing two flavors of the treat shortly after the first of the year — Chili Cheese Nacho and Spicy Ranch.

The images first showed up in a mobile handbook Frito-Lay employees can use on their sales route, and tease a potential release of January 18th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting)

It should be noted this time around, the product seems to be called Doritos 3D Crunch, and is only available in an "advanced" Nacho Cheese Flavor and a riff on Cool Ranch, which has been "amped up" with a spicy component. The timing of the release also makes sense — a mid-to-late release in January makes the items available for the masses immediately prior to the Super Bowl.

First introduced in the late-1990's, the Doritos line only kept the 3D product alive for a matter of years before yanking the puffy chips from shelves. Frito-Lay employees have since attributed the yanking of 3D Doritos to poor sales numbers and were discontinued "to make room for new ideas and the ever-changing market demand."

While they removed from American, supermarkets, a version of 3D Doritos continued to be produced in Mexico. "Queso-flavored" 3D Doritos are still available to this day and can be purchased stateside on eBay for...checks notes...$112 for four bags.

