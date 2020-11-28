Everyone's Freaking Out Over the Return of 3D Doritos
Though Frito-Lay has yet to unveil an official announcement, all signs point towards the return of 3D Doritos in January. The items popped up on an internal site for the snackmaker and have since surfaced through the usual snack-tracking social media accounts. Suffice to say, fans of the nostalgic treat are going wild over the return on Twitter.
Since being pulled for the shelves in the early 2000s, the snacks have gone to become a cult classic of sorts, finding their way into the '90s Kids Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Dunkaroos and Bug City Candy. Unlike the prior iteration that had numerous flavors, the new outing — called 3D Doritos Crunch — will only be available in two kinds as of now: Chili Cheese Nacho and Spicy Ranch.
Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying.
Weird Flex But OK
Doritos 3D are coming back in January. Fun fact, if you bite off two corners you can blow crumbs on your friends.— Jared (@BranginDaHeat) November 28, 2020
Welcome Back
3D Doritos are going to hit the shelves again. America is back.— Spoopy Scary Skeleton (@FizzOpera) November 28, 2020
Say Less
3D DORITOS MAKING THAT COMEBACK SAY LESS!— Supreme Blientele (@Mayberrymidd) November 28, 2020
Where's the Jalapeno Cheddar Though?
.@Doritos is bringing back Doritos 3D’s. 😭😭😭 but they better bring back the best flavor pic.twitter.com/ni1pxJ2KXc— Misty 🎄 (@mistymadonna) November 28, 2020
Well, You're in Luck
I think about 3D Doritos fairly regularly. I miss them a lot.— THE Ohio Libertarian – Elect (@OhioforLiberty) November 28, 2020
All O's
Yooooo. I just heard they are bringing back 3D Doritos!!— Mike (@Sid871kin) November 24, 2020
Best News All Week
3D Doritos are coming back and that’s the best news i’ve heard all week.— Wonderous Mastodon of Red Marsh (@sevendeadlykenz) November 25, 2020