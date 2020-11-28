Everyone's Freaking Out Over the Return of 3D Doritos

Though Frito-Lay has yet to unveil an official announcement, all signs point towards the return of 3D Doritos in January. The items popped up on an internal site for the snackmaker and have since surfaced through the usual snack-tracking social media accounts. Suffice to say, fans of the nostalgic treat are going wild over the return on Twitter.

Since being pulled for the shelves in the early 2000s, the snacks have gone to become a cult classic of sorts, finding their way into the '90s Kids Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Dunkaroos and Bug City Candy. Unlike the prior iteration that had numerous flavors, the new outing — called 3D Doritos Crunch — will only be available in two kinds as of now: Chili Cheese Nacho and Spicy Ranch.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying.