Al Pacino Officially a Dad Again, Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Al Pacino is following in his Heat and The Irishman co-star Robert De Niro's footsteps by having a new baby later in life. De Niro welcomed a new baby in April at the age of 79, and it was announced last month that 83-year-old Pacino would also be having a baby with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah. According to TMZ, Pacino and Noor have officially welcomed their new child. "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," Pacino's rep, Stan Rosenfield, shared with the site.

Roman is Pacino's fourth child. His first daughter, Julie Marie Pacino, was born in 1989. Her mother is acting coach Jan Tarrant. Pacino also has twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose Pacino, who were born in 2001. Their mother is National Lampoon's Vacation star, Beverly D'Angelo. Earlier this month, it was rumored that Pacino asked Alfallah for a paternity test because he has a physical illness that would have prevented him from conceiving a child. It was reported that Alfallah obliged to the paternity test, which confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor is the baby's father.

What's Al Pacino's Next Project?

Previously, reports indicated that Nico Pizzolatto will be writing and helming the indie drama Easy's Waltz. The cast of the film will include Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Pacino, and Simon Rex. The film is described as "Swingers meets A Star Is Born" and follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner navigating modern Las Vegas with old-school Vegas personalities. Pizzolatto is best known for creating the award-winning HBO crime anthology series True Detective, and also writing The Magnificent Seven and The Guilty. He also had uncredited or pseudonymous involvement with Galveston and Deadwood: The Movie.

Pacino is also in production for a film titled Knox Goes Away, which is also set to star James Marsden and Michael Keaton, who is also directing the film. The movie is a noir thriller written by Gregor Poirier that's also set to star Marcia Gay Harden, who starred with Pacino in Mystic River back in 2003.

Is Heat 2 Happening?

Michael Mann's long-awaited sequel to Heat is currently in the early stages. In April, a report revealed that Warner Bros. is now in negotiations to develop Heat 2, which would be the sequel to Mann's beloved 1995 crime film. The film would be based on Mann's recent novel Heat 2, which was published last August and became a New York Times bestseller. New Regency, which co-financed the first film, would be given the opportunity to co-finance Heat 2 if it does move forward. Previously, it was rumored that Adam Driver was in talks to star in the film as the young version of Robert De Niro's Neil McCauley. Currently, it's unclear if Pacino is involved with the project in any way.