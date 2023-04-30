Alan Rickman Remembered in Today's Google Doodle

Google is celebrating the late English actor Alan Rickman with today's Google Doodle. Rickman is best known for his iconic role in films, including his breakout role as Hans Guber in Die Hard, comedic turns in Galaxy Quest and The Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy, as part of the ensemble cast of Love Actually, and for playing Severus Snape in all eight Harry Potter movies. However, Google chose to remember Rickman on April 30th because it is the anniversary of Rickman's performance in the 1987 Broadway production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons), a performance that would prove vital to Rickman's career. Visitors to Google's website will see an animated gif of a drawing of Rickman in his role from that play.

In addition to being a celebrated actor, Rickman was a prolific diarist. Sections of his diaries were published in late 2022 as Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman. The audiobook version of the book is read by several of Rickman's Harry Potter co-stars.

Alan Rickman Remembered

Born on February 21, 1946, in West London, England, Rickman became involved in the arts at the encouragement of teachers and family after showing a talent for painting at a young age. He came to love acting and starred in school plans, eventually earning a scholarship to Latymer Upper School in London. Rickman studied graphic design at Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art. He pursued that career after graduation, setting up a design company with college friends while keeping his love for acting alive via the amateur Group Court Drama Club. At 26, Rickman exited his company to pursue acting professionally. He earned a spot at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world.

Rickman later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he appeared in productions of The Tempest and Love's Labour's Lost. In 1985, he starred as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, a role that earned him an earning a Tony nomination and led to offers of film work.

Alan Rickman's Iconic Hollywood Roles

In 1988, Rickman played Hans Gruber in Die Hard, one of the iconic villain roles in film history. Rickman played another villain, the Sheriff of Nottingham, in 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He then went on to have roles in Sense and Sensibility in 1995 and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny in 1996, receiving an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for the latter. In 2001, Rickman began his beloved role as Severus Snape with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which he'd reprise in the film's seven sequels.

Rickman's performances earned many acting nominations and awards over the course of his career. He also directed three plays and two films. Fans and co-stars remember his iconic acting presence, and behind-the-scenes empathy and philanthropic work.