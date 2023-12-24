Scientists Think We May Find Alien Life Soon

You may not have to wait long at all to see proof that aliens are among us. One NASA scientist says he believes researchers may find proof of alien life somewhere among the cosmos during our lifetimes, if not much, much sooner. That much is from Ravi Kopparapu, a scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"Within our lifetime—even very soon—I think we are going to discover if there is life on other planets," Kopparapu said in a new interview with NewsWeek. "I would say within our lifetime we would be able to find life on other planets, there's no question."

A significant piece of the pursuit of UFO transparency has been whether or not the government's already in possession of "non-human biologics," or alien bodies for the lay man.

One of those leading the charge on transparency is intelligence official David Grusch. Grusch recently hinted he received more clearance to publicly reveal "firsthand" knowledge of alleged government-sanctioned UFO retrieval programs.

"I will be discussing what I actually do know firsthand. I just could not overtly discuss that at the time, including at the (congressional) hearing because the Pentagon and the IC were sitting on some of my prepublication paperwork at the time," Grusch said in a new interview with NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas.

Grusch was one of the three former members of the United States Armed Forces that testified before Congress this summer regarding the complaint. Grusch reiterated during the hearing it's his understanding that the government has possession of what amounts to being alien bodies.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.