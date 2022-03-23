Scientists Suggest Existence of “Anti-Universe” Parallel Dimension

Imagine a universe besides our own where time is running backward. A new scientific study has gone viral online for suggesting that exact scenario, theorizing the existence of an “anti-universe” is the reason dark matter exists. The study, accepted for publication in Annals of Physics, uses the fundamental symmetries of nature in hopes of backing up its theory.

At the theory’s root is a concept called Charge, Parity, and Time (CPT) symmetry. CPT is widely recognized as one of the laws of physics and essentially means the charge of molecules and time can change after a transformative process. After the Big Bang, the theory suggests, that necessary change in charge and time was provided.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That means that dark matter, which scientists believe could make up roughly 27-percent of the entire universe, is no mystery at all. The theory suggests the particles are, rather, “ghostly” building blocks left over from the “anti-universe.”

“We investigate the idea that the universe before the Big Bang is the CPT reflection of the universe after the bang, both classically and quantum mechanically,” the researchers write in their study. “The universe before the bang and the universe after the bang may be viewed as a universe/anti-universe pair, emerging directly into the hot, radiation-dominated era we observe in our past.

They add, “This, in turn, leads to a remarkably economical explanation of the cosmological dark matter.”

Part of the evidence the researchers are using is the existence of neutrino particles. Any such neutrinos found in our universe only spin to the left. As the laws of physics suggest, there should be neutrinos that spin to the left in our universe. Instead, as the theory states, those right-spinning neutrinos are actually dark matter.

Lost yet? You can read the entire theory here.