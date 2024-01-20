Beef Star Reveals They're Recuperating From Life-Threatening Hospitalization

Emily in Paris and Beef star Ashely Paris is recuperating from a life-threatening medical ordeal. Park recently took to Instagram sharing that she's currently recovering from critical septic shock, a severe form of sepsis that she developed after what started as tonsilitis. In her post, which also included photos and video of Park in the hospital, she explained that she was on vacation in the Maldives when things escalated from tonsilitis to the life-threatening crisis.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsilitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," Park wrote.

Park's post expressed gratitude for her Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman, who has been with her during the ordeal, as well as her parents and the medical professionals who have cared for her. She also wrote that while she is still recovering, she's doing better.

"I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recover," she wrote. "But I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst."

Park's post prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans, including Emily in Paris star Lily Collins who wrote, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for [Forman] for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both."

Season 4 of Emily in Paris is In The Works

Series star Lily Collins recently revealed that production on Season 4 of Emily in Paris is getting underway. Collins recently posted on Instagram of photo of herself with the script for the first episode of Season 4 of the Netflix series bearing a table read date of January 17th.

"Did someone say Saison Quatre?!" Collins wrote. "Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily's sake…"

Emily in Paris' Fourth Season Will Have Some Surprises

"As soon as I thought Emily was on her path and things were going great, we read the finale and I was like, 'Wait, what? Luckily, we know we're going to a Season 4 so we get to explore all the cliffhangers knowing now that Camille is pregnant, and they were engaged, and they were going to get married!" Collins said previously.

She added, "It's a lot to take in and I think you see it on Emily's face at the end of the show where there's just so much that there ends up being like nothing, because it's such a numbing feeling of 'I can't even compute all of this, and so I don't know where it goes from here,' She's already fought to get Alfie back once. Will he want her back? I don't know. There's so much to unpack there and I'm just so excited for the writers and Darren to develop it and let us know."